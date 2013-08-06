The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Name: Maya Shaffer

Position: Assistant Photo Editor

Bio: Maya has been doing photography for The Northerner since September of 2018. She has photographed Norse Code Radio, a Roe v Wade rally and Bunbury Music Festival. In her free time, Maya enjoys going to concerts, watching hair dying fails and cuddling with her four dogs. 

Year/Major: Senior, Photography 

Favorite song, TV show or movie: “If I’m Lucky” by State Champs

Social media handle: @mayashaffer_, @mksphotos

Maya Shaffer, Asst. Photo Editor

Jun 04, 2019
Bunbury 2019 excites fans with an unforgetable experience (Media)
Feb 13, 2019
Steely librarian on information literacy mission (Media)
Nov 13, 2018
At campus pro-life display, opinions split on Roe v. Wade (Media)
