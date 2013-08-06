Name: Maya Shaffer
Position: Assistant Photo Editor
Bio: Maya has been doing photography for The Northerner since September of 2018. She has photographed Norse Code Radio, a Roe v Wade rally and Bunbury Music Festival. In her free time, Maya enjoys going to concerts, watching hair dying fails and cuddling with her four dogs.
Year/Major: Senior, Photography
Favorite song, TV show or movie: “If I’m Lucky” by State Champs
Social media handle: @mayashaffer_, @mksphotos
Maya Shaffer, Asst. Photo Editor
|Jun 04, 2019
|
Bunbury 2019 excites fans with an unforgetable experience (Media)
|Feb 13, 2019
|
Steely librarian on information literacy mission (Media)
|Nov 13, 2018
|
At campus pro-life display, opinions split on Roe v. Wade (Media)