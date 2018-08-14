Arts & Life Editor Maria Dossett is a junior public relations major with a double minor in English and Honors. She has been with The Northerner since September 2017 as social media editor, engagement editor and a staff reporter. She enjoys writing, reading, traveling, eating Mexican food, losing her voice at Taylor Swift concerts and laughing at stupid things, especially with her friends.
Maria Dossett, Arts & Life Editor
|Aug 14, 2018
|
Convocation 2018: 3 takeaways from Vaidya’s first address as president (Story)
|Aug 06, 2018
|
Greek orgs raised $180K, volunteered over 30K hours last year (Story)
|Jul 23, 2018
|
BREAKING: Papa John’s booted from Student Union after founder’s remarks (Media)
|Jun 08, 2018
|
Weekend planetarium shows smash attendance records (Story)
|Jun 07, 2018
|
Students’ Fringe plays tackle race, theatre and open mic woes (Story)
|Mar 27, 2018
|
Meet NKU’s ‘Wise Women’: NVP initiative sheds light on key campus figures (Story)
|Feb 12, 2018
|
Self-care: taking time to do what you love (Story)
|Jan 26, 2018
|
OPINION: I march because ‘Love Saves Lives’ (Story)
|Nov 19, 2017
|
Once erased, now reflected (Story)
|Oct 12, 2017
|
Henry series production tackles themes of femininity and identity (Story)