Arts & Life Editor Maria Dossett is a junior public relations major with a double minor in English and Honors. She has been with The Northerner since September 2017 as social media editor, engagement editor and a staff reporter. She enjoys writing, reading, traveling, eating Mexican food, losing her voice at Taylor Swift concerts and laughing at stupid things, especially with her friends.

Aug 14, 2018
Convocation 2018: 3 takeaways from Vaidya’s first address as president (Story)
Aug 06, 2018
Greek orgs raised $180K, volunteered over 30K hours last year (Story)
Jul 23, 2018
BREAKING: Papa John’s booted from Student Union after founder’s remarks (Media)
Jun 08, 2018
Weekend planetarium shows smash attendance records (Story)
Jun 07, 2018
Students’ Fringe plays tackle race, theatre and open mic woes (Story)
Mar 27, 2018
Meet NKU’s ‘Wise Women’: NVP initiative sheds light on key campus figures (Story)
Feb 12, 2018
Self-care: taking time to do what you love (Story)
Jan 26, 2018
OPINION: I march because ‘Love Saves Lives’ (Story)
Nov 19, 2017
Once erased, now reflected (Story)
Oct 12, 2017
Henry series production tackles themes of femininity and identity (Story)
