Mackenzie Manley

Position: Editor-in-Chief Year/major: Senior, Journalism/English

 

Walk-up song: “Oxford Comma” by Vampire Weekend

 

Hobbies/interests: Reading (preferably in a hammock), chillin’ with my rats and hangin’ with my doggo, drinking coffee, watching movies, and finding annoyingly hip places.  

Nov 07, 2017
EDITORIAL: End-of-semester horoscopes (Story)
Nov 02, 2017
OPINION: Where’s the end? (Story)
Oct 22, 2017
Arcade Legacy’s time-warping experience comes to Newport (Photo)
Oct 16, 2017
‘Now or never’: One woman’s fight to halt MS (Story)
Oct 09, 2017
The Dent Schoolhouse: From front yards to international fame (Story)
Sep 18, 2017
A Week of Adventures in the Queen City (Photo)
Sep 06, 2017
Student-coded ‘JumpSeat’ wants to bring community, connection to NKU (Story)
Aug 28, 2017
Students look to ‘50s slang for streetwear inspiration (Story)
Aug 23, 2017
Opinion: In absence of local radio, community is left more fragmented (Story)
Aug 15, 2017
#NKU4UVA: Vigil held at NKU in solidarity with victims of violence in Charlottesville (Story)
Jul 20, 2017
WNKU’s Middletown Station, WNKN, sold to Grant County Broadcasters (Story)
Jun 18, 2017
GALLERY: NKU Music Prep fuses community, education and musical experience (Photo)
Jun 14, 2017
NKY Pride: Putting a face to LGBTQ community (Photo)
Jun 09, 2017
Listen to NKU professor stump panelists on podcast (Story)
Jun 02, 2017
Radiation Therapy program to be implemented at NKU (Story)
May 13, 2017
Meet Gerard St. Amand: NKU’s interim president (Story)
Apr 18, 2017
Against the smog: NKU science students, faculty reflect on proposed federal budget cuts (Story/Photo)
Mar 31, 2017
The Yellow Wallpaper: A Play Adaptation (Photo)
Mar 31, 2017
BREAKING: Dada, Bluford win SGA presidential election (Story/Photo)
Mar 28, 2017
SGA elections underway: Who are the candidates? (Story)
Mar 14, 2017
Rachael Banks: Exploring the in-between (Story)
Feb 24, 2017
UPDATE: Faculty senate voted on censure of university gag order (Story/Photo)
Feb 14, 2017
BREAKING: Mearns to leave after spring commencement (Story)
Feb 13, 2017
NKU community reflects on Women’s March, women’s issues (Photo)
Jan 25, 2017
In the Congo, a reflection of ourselves: NKU Professor to research Bonobos in May (Story)
Dec 08, 2016
Finals week: Where to study (Story)
Nov 18, 2016
‘The Unaddressed have something to say’: Spoken word demonstration takes place in SU (Story)
Nov 14, 2016
﻿Olivia Ryan: ‘My art is my own.’ (Story/Photo)
Nov 08, 2016
A voice and a choice: Student opts for third party (Story/Photo)
Nov 02, 2016
Gallery: ‘Black to the Future’ showcases black culture and fashion (Story)
Oct 24, 2016
Student: Lack of inclusion is a ‘campus problem’ (Story)
Sep 27, 2016
Midpoint molds OTR into cityscape of sound (Story/Photo)
Sep 20, 2016
SGA creates committee to address issues among minority groups (Story)
Sep 09, 2016
In case you missed it: September Board of Regents’ meeting (Story)
Sep 05, 2016
GALLERY: More than a bomb dog (Story)
Aug 29, 2016
What you missed at the SGA meeting (Story)
Aug 22, 2016
Health Innovation Center makes headway (Story)
Aug 21, 2016
5 things you missed at Fall Convocation (Story/Photo)
Apr 29, 2016
BREAKING: Case of assault at Northern Kentucky University under investigation (Story)
Apr 29, 2016
Voices of feminism: All are welcome. (Story/Photo)
Apr 25, 2016
VIDEO: Beneath the surface: Anxiety and depression on the rise (Story)
Apr 13, 2016
Finding satisfaction and belonging through social media engagement (Story)
Apr 08, 2016
Gluten-free diets: More than a passing fad for some (Story/Photo)
Mar 29, 2016
Safety Walk brings together perspectives from across campus (Story)
Mar 18, 2016
Hoverboard ban to be effective immediately (Story)
Feb 29, 2016
Professor tackles fresh farming with fresh perspective (Story)
Feb 23, 2016
Netflix and procrastinate: the art of binge-watching in college (Story)
Feb 10, 2016
Polar Plunge: Cold for a cause (Story)
Feb 05, 2016
VIDEO: Last to leave: Wellness Center only remaining department in Founders Hall (Story)
Jan 27, 2016
Safety paramount for resident hall staff (Story)
Jan 15, 2016
The man who sold the world and the other who saved it (Story)
Jan 12, 2016
Shedding light on race and relations in America (Story)
Nov 25, 2015
More than turkey this Thanksgiving (Story)
Nov 04, 2015
Conversation Partners creates friendships for international students (Story)
Nov 02, 2015
GALLERY: NKU brings life to cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Story)
Oct 19, 2015
Writers become a tool for change for NKU students (Story)
Sep 28, 2015
NKU increases gender inclusive restrooms across campus (Story/Photo)
Sep 16, 2015
Norse Violence Prevention Center gives students a voice (Story/Photo)
Sep 08, 2015
McCombs fills SOTA Visual Arts Chair (Story)
Aug 19, 2015
Hypnotist returns to Victorfest with surprises in tow (Story)
