Position: Editor-in-Chief Year/major: Senior, Journalism/English
Walk-up song: “Oxford Comma” by Vampire Weekend
Hobbies/interests: Reading (preferably in a hammock), chillin’ with my rats and hangin’ with my doggo, drinking coffee, watching movies, and finding annoyingly hip places.
Mackenzie Manley, Editor-In-Chief
|Nov 07, 2017
|
EDITORIAL: End-of-semester horoscopes (Story)
|Nov 02, 2017
|
OPINION: Where’s the end? (Story)
|Oct 22, 2017
|
Arcade Legacy’s time-warping experience comes to Newport (Photo)
|Oct 16, 2017
|
‘Now or never’: One woman’s fight to halt MS (Story)
|Oct 09, 2017
|
The Dent Schoolhouse: From front yards to international fame (Story)
|Sep 18, 2017
|
A Week of Adventures in the Queen City (Photo)
|Sep 06, 2017
|
Student-coded ‘JumpSeat’ wants to bring community, connection to NKU (Story)
|Aug 28, 2017
|
Students look to ‘50s slang for streetwear inspiration (Story)
|Aug 23, 2017
|
Opinion: In absence of local radio, community is left more fragmented (Story)
|Aug 15, 2017
|
#NKU4UVA: Vigil held at NKU in solidarity with victims of violence in Charlottesville (Story)
|Jul 20, 2017
|
WNKU’s Middletown Station, WNKN, sold to Grant County Broadcasters (Story)
|Jun 18, 2017
|
GALLERY: NKU Music Prep fuses community, education and musical experience (Photo)
|Jun 14, 2017
|
NKY Pride: Putting a face to LGBTQ community (Photo)
|Jun 09, 2017
|
Listen to NKU professor stump panelists on podcast (Story)
|Jun 02, 2017
|
Radiation Therapy program to be implemented at NKU (Story)
|May 13, 2017
|
Meet Gerard St. Amand: NKU’s interim president (Story)
|Apr 18, 2017
|
Against the smog: NKU science students, faculty reflect on proposed federal budget cuts (Story/Photo)
|Mar 31, 2017
|
The Yellow Wallpaper: A Play Adaptation (Photo)
|Mar 31, 2017
|
BREAKING: Dada, Bluford win SGA presidential election (Story/Photo)
|Mar 28, 2017
|
SGA elections underway: Who are the candidates? (Story)
|Mar 14, 2017
|
Rachael Banks: Exploring the in-between (Story)
|Feb 24, 2017
|
UPDATE: Faculty senate voted on censure of university gag order (Story/Photo)
|Feb 14, 2017
|
BREAKING: Mearns to leave after spring commencement (Story)
|Feb 13, 2017
|
NKU community reflects on Women’s March, women’s issues (Photo)
|Jan 25, 2017
|
In the Congo, a reflection of ourselves: NKU Professor to research Bonobos in May (Story)
|Dec 08, 2016
|
Finals week: Where to study (Story)
|Nov 18, 2016
|
‘The Unaddressed have something to say’: Spoken word demonstration takes place in SU (Story)
|Nov 14, 2016
|
Olivia Ryan: ‘My art is my own.’ (Story/Photo)
|Nov 08, 2016
|
A voice and a choice: Student opts for third party (Story/Photo)
|Nov 02, 2016
|
Gallery: ‘Black to the Future’ showcases black culture and fashion (Story)
|Oct 24, 2016
|
Student: Lack of inclusion is a ‘campus problem’ (Story)
|Sep 27, 2016
|
Midpoint molds OTR into cityscape of sound (Story/Photo)
|Sep 20, 2016
|
SGA creates committee to address issues among minority groups (Story)
|Sep 09, 2016
|
In case you missed it: September Board of Regents’ meeting (Story)
|Sep 05, 2016
|
GALLERY: More than a bomb dog (Story)
|Aug 29, 2016
|
What you missed at the SGA meeting (Story)
|Aug 22, 2016
|
Health Innovation Center makes headway (Story)
|Aug 21, 2016
|
5 things you missed at Fall Convocation (Story/Photo)
|Apr 29, 2016
|
BREAKING: Case of assault at Northern Kentucky University under investigation (Story)
|Apr 29, 2016
|
Voices of feminism: All are welcome. (Story/Photo)
|Apr 25, 2016
|
VIDEO: Beneath the surface: Anxiety and depression on the rise (Story)
|Apr 13, 2016
|
Finding satisfaction and belonging through social media engagement (Story)
|Apr 08, 2016
|
Gluten-free diets: More than a passing fad for some (Story/Photo)
|Mar 29, 2016
|
Safety Walk brings together perspectives from across campus (Story)
|Mar 18, 2016
|
Hoverboard ban to be effective immediately (Story)
|Feb 29, 2016
|
Professor tackles fresh farming with fresh perspective (Story)
|Feb 23, 2016
|
Netflix and procrastinate: the art of binge-watching in college (Story)
|Feb 10, 2016
|
Polar Plunge: Cold for a cause (Story)
|Feb 05, 2016
|
VIDEO: Last to leave: Wellness Center only remaining department in Founders Hall (Story)
|Jan 27, 2016
|
Safety paramount for resident hall staff (Story)
|Jan 15, 2016
|
The man who sold the world and the other who saved it (Story)
|Jan 12, 2016
|
Shedding light on race and relations in America (Story)
|Nov 25, 2015
|
More than turkey this Thanksgiving (Story)
|Nov 04, 2015
|
Conversation Partners creates friendships for international students (Story)
|Nov 02, 2015
|
GALLERY: NKU brings life to cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Story)
|Oct 19, 2015
|
Writers become a tool for change for NKU students (Story)
|Sep 28, 2015
|
NKU increases gender inclusive restrooms across campus (Story/Photo)
|Sep 16, 2015
|
Norse Violence Prevention Center gives students a voice (Story/Photo)
|Sep 08, 2015
|
McCombs fills SOTA Visual Arts Chair (Story)
|Aug 19, 2015
|
Hypnotist returns to Victorfest with surprises in tow (Story)