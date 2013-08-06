Position: Social Media Editor
Year/major: Senior/English
Walk-up song: “Beetles” - Aphex Twin
Hobbies/interests: The Amen break. Minor League Baseball. Cassette tapes. The taste sensation when maple syrup collides with ham.
Jude Noel, Social Media Editor
|Sep 13, 2017
Going with the flow: NKU professor keeps college radio tradition alive on WAIF-FM (Story)
|Sep 04, 2017
NKU physics professor’s project goes astronomical (Story)
|Aug 28, 2017
Sustained revolution: NKU Student Socialists to promote class consciousness on campus (Story)
|Aug 18, 2017
WNKU Signs off 89.7, Completing Sale to Bible Broadcasting Corp. (Story)
|Aug 01, 2017
Minds of Tomorrow: Alpha Phi Alpha hosts Leadership Development Institute (Story/Photo)
|Jul 17, 2017
‘Bust Moves 2017’: Radio hosts In a studio of their own (Story)
|May 12, 2017
The trans-disciplinary approach: Science meets the humanities at NKU (Story)
|Oct 12, 2016
Music review: Bon Iver – 22, A Million (Story)