Assistant Arts & Life Editor Josh Kelly is a sophomore journalism major with an electronic media & broadcasting and sociology double minor. He has been a staff reporter at The Northerner since September 2017 and has since written about theatre performances, the women’s rights march in Cincinnati and Student Government Association’s presidential race. In his free time, he enjoys discovering new music, watching competitive reality TV and live-tweeting his walks on campus.

Josh Kelly, Assistant Arts & Life Editor

Aug 22, 2018
What to do Aug. 22-28 (Story)
Aug 17, 2018
FreshFusion aims to make first-years ‘at-home’ (Story)
Aug 16, 2018
SU Starbucks reopens, take a look at new renovations (Story/Media)
Mar 24, 2018
RECAP: SGA candidates debate for the student body vote (Story)
Jan 30, 2018
PREVIEW: Spring theatre lineup blends social commentary with classics (Story)
Jan 23, 2018
GALLERY: Women’s March champions diversity, equality (Story/Media)
Nov 20, 2017
Feel the Beat showcases a flurry of dance styles (Story/Media)
Nov 07, 2017
‘Color of the Leaves’: Student overcomes adversity through playwriting (Story)
Oct 26, 2017
GALLERY: Black Women’s Organization fashion show highlights local talent (Media)
