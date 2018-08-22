Assistant Arts & Life Editor Josh Kelly is a sophomore journalism major with an electronic media & broadcasting and sociology double minor. He has been a staff reporter at The Northerner since September 2017 and has since written about theatre performances, the women’s rights march in Cincinnati and Student Government Association’s presidential race. In his free time, he enjoys discovering new music, watching competitive reality TV and live-tweeting his walks on campus.
Josh Kelly, Assistant Arts & Life Editor
|Aug 22, 2018
|
What to do Aug. 22-28 (Story)
|Aug 17, 2018
|
FreshFusion aims to make first-years ‘at-home’ (Story)
|Aug 16, 2018
|
SU Starbucks reopens, take a look at new renovations (Story/Media)
|Mar 24, 2018
|
RECAP: SGA candidates debate for the student body vote (Story)
|Jan 30, 2018
|
PREVIEW: Spring theatre lineup blends social commentary with classics (Story)
|Jan 23, 2018
|
GALLERY: Women’s March champions diversity, equality (Story/Media)
|Nov 20, 2017
|
Feel the Beat showcases a flurry of dance styles (Story/Media)
|Nov 07, 2017
|
‘Color of the Leaves’: Student overcomes adversity through playwriting (Story)
|Oct 26, 2017
|
GALLERY: Black Women’s Organization fashion show highlights local talent (Media)