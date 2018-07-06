The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

Menu
Josh Goad is a 27-year-old senior journalism major who has reported for the Northerner since spring 2017. He looks forward to the day that he graduates, whenever that might be, but treasures his time with the youth of this university. He loves his fiancé, Katey Parks, and his handsome young puppy, Gus, very much.

Josh Goad, Assistant News Editor

Jul 06, 2018
Chase professor a Supreme Court contender (Story)
Apr 09, 2018
Education, care go hand-in-hand for Health Innovation director (Story)
Mar 21, 2018
NKU trends toward diversity (Story/Media)
Feb 18, 2018
NKU ecological stewards to make historic Newport green (Story/Media)
Feb 02, 2018
Any way the wind blows: why campus is so windy (Story)
Dec 08, 2017
NKU’s move to grab the graduate market (Story/Media)
Nov 19, 2017
With help from France, STEM students get a fighting chance (Story)
Oct 08, 2017
NKU’s Parker Project funded by National Science Foundation (Story)
Sep 22, 2017
NKU implements sustainability practices to attain zero net carbon emission (Story)
Sep 11, 2017
Going abroad: A trip for the mind and the wallet (Story)
The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Staff