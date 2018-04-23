Assistant Photo Editor Jasmine Cummins is a junior studying photography and has been with the Northerner since March 2018. Jasmine loves that through the photojournalistic work she does at The Northerner, she gets to meet new and interesting people. On any typical weekend she can be found creating art, streaming Netflix, or playing Dungeons and Dragons with her friends!
Jasmine Cummins, Assistant Photo Editor
|Apr 23, 2018
|
