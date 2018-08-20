The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Social Media and Engagement Editor Emerson Swoger is a sophomore photography major and media informatics minor. In addition to being a photographer for The Northerner, she is interning at CityBeat in Cincinnati. Emerson adores the alternative music scene, buys anything with a pineapple on it and is quite competitive at Wii tennis.

Emerson Swoger, Social Media Editor

Aug 20, 2018
