Name: Corinne Byrne

Position: Asst. Arts and Life Editor

Bio: Corinne joined the Northerner in the fall of 2018 at the start of her freshman year. She has covered artist Julia Oldham’s presentation on campus, written album reviews and covered concerts and Bunbury music festival. You can usually find Corinne discussing The 1975 or standing in line at a local coffee shop.

Year/ Major: Sophomore, Journalism

Favorite song, TV show or movie: “Warm Glow” Hippo Campus