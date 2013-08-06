The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Bio: Corinne joined the Northerner in the fall of 2018 at the start of her freshman year. She has covered artist Julia Oldham’s presentation on campus, written album reviews and covered concerts and Bunbury music festival. You can usually find Corinne discussing The 1975 or standing in line at a local coffee shop.

Aug 21, 2019
What to do (8/20) (Story)
Jun 04, 2019
Bunbury 2019 excites fans with an unforgetable experience (Story/Media)
May 14, 2019
Review: English band The 1975 rocks PNC Pavilion (Story/Media)
Apr 25, 2019
How higher ed employees cope with no paid parental leave (Story)
Apr 22, 2019
GALLERY: Students celebrate at annual Gayla (Story)
Apr 11, 2019
Review: Khalid releases sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’ (Story)
Apr 03, 2019
“Black Boy In Pink” deals with sexuality, race (Story)
Feb 14, 2019
SOTA’s ‘Cabaret’ opens Thursday (Story)
Dec 11, 2018
College students need to learn to love naps (Story)
Dec 06, 2018
REVIEW: the 1975’s new album dazzles (Story)
Nov 03, 2018
Henry theatre brings the time warp back again (Story)
Oct 23, 2018
Julia Oldham combines feminism and science through art (Story)
Sep 17, 2018
Study Abroad fair gives students chance to travel the world (Story)
