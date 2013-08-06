Name: Corinne Byrne
Position: Asst. Arts and Life Editor
Bio: Corinne joined the Northerner in the fall of 2018 at the start of her freshman year. She has covered artist Julia Oldham’s presentation on campus, written album reviews and covered concerts and Bunbury music festival. You can usually find Corinne discussing The 1975 or standing in line at a local coffee shop.
Year/ Major: Sophomore, Journalism
Favorite song, TV show or movie: “Warm Glow” Hippo Campus
|Aug 21, 2019
|
What to do (8/20) (Story)
|Jun 04, 2019
|
Bunbury 2019 excites fans with an unforgetable experience (Story/Media)
|May 14, 2019
|
Review: English band The 1975 rocks PNC Pavilion (Story/Media)
|Apr 25, 2019
|
How higher ed employees cope with no paid parental leave (Story)
|Apr 22, 2019
|
GALLERY: Students celebrate at annual Gayla (Story)
|Apr 11, 2019
|
Review: Khalid releases sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’ (Story)
|Apr 03, 2019
|
“Black Boy In Pink” deals with sexuality, race (Story)
|Feb 14, 2019
|
SOTA’s ‘Cabaret’ opens Thursday (Story)
|Dec 11, 2018
|
College students need to learn to love naps (Story)
|Dec 06, 2018
|
REVIEW: the 1975’s new album dazzles (Story)
|Nov 03, 2018
|
Henry theatre brings the time warp back again (Story)
|Oct 23, 2018
|
Julia Oldham combines feminism and science through art (Story)
|Sep 17, 2018
|
Study Abroad fair gives students chance to travel the world (Story)