Position: Arts & Life Editor
Year/major: Senior/Journalism
Walk-up song: Meechy Darko’s verse from Freddie Gibbs’s “Piñata”
Hobbies/interests: Music, video-games, losing soccer games with the GC Goons.
|Sep 14, 2017
REVIEW: Ubahn Fest brings 2 Chainz, Big Sean under ground (Story)
|Sep 08, 2017
SOTA sticks to the script with fan favorites for fall production season (Story)
|Aug 28, 2017
Welcome Black Week tailgate cooks up community (Story)
|Jun 18, 2017
GALLERY: NKU Music Prep fuses community, education and musical experience (Story)
|Apr 28, 2017
Board of Regents announce 4 percent tuition increase (Story)
|Apr 17, 2017
Softball steals a Saturday victory against UIC (Story)
|Mar 28, 2017
SGA candidates make final pitch to student body (Story)
|Mar 27, 2017
Mother’s battle with cancer inspires 2 NKU sisters (Story/Photo)
|Mar 21, 2017
NKU presents draft of Inclusive Excellence Plan (Story)
|Mar 14, 2017
NKU holds drawing for 48 NCAA tournament tickets (Story)
|Feb 20, 2017
Potential employers to gather at NKU for Career Expo (Story)
|Feb 16, 2017
WVXU-HD2 aims to fill the gap left by WNKU (Story)
|Jan 30, 2017
NKU’s unofficial dance team (Story)
|Jan 14, 2017
Steak ‘n Shake a success: What restaurant will be next? (Story)
|Nov 29, 2016
Student crowdfunds over $1K for band’s album (Story)
|Nov 04, 2016
GALLERY: Stompapalooza continues the conversation on inclusiveness (Story)
|Oct 25, 2016
New director overcomes cult-classic ‘Rocky Horror’ (Story)
|Oct 24, 2016
NKU’s chamber choir sings for a different audience (Story)
|Sep 22, 2016
A phantom in the sky: The hidden reality of drone operating (Story)
|Sep 05, 2016
MASO Conference celebrates African culture (Story)
|Aug 30, 2016
Take a trip back in time: SOTA sets stage for fall (Story)
|Apr 28, 2016
Under The Bridge (Story)
|Apr 13, 2016
Spring Vocal Jazz Concert (Story)
|Apr 13, 2016
Students analyze PCB-treated mice (Story)
|Apr 12, 2016
GALLERY: Student-run play brings a new kind of love story (Story)
|Apr 09, 2016
Taking the stage at Pride Week’s open-mic night (Story)
|Mar 23, 2016
Daryl Harris named a Fulbright Specialist (Story)
|Mar 21, 2016
Hats off for Dance ’16 after multiple mishaps (Story)
|Feb 24, 2016
Sister Circle brings female students together (Story)
|Feb 18, 2016
In the making for ‘Years’ (Story)
|Feb 11, 2016
Holding the future in his hand (Story)