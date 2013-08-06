Position: Design Editor
Year/major: Senior | Communication Studies and Journalism
Walk-up song: Revolution | By: The Score
Hobbies/interests: binge watching Netflix, hiking, and kayaking through chill waters.
Brittney Gunter, Design Editor
|Aug 22, 2017
|
GALLERY: What you need to know about on-campus construction (Story)
|May 02, 2017
|
Norse Snaps: Degrading or conversation starter? (Story/Photo)
|Apr 30, 2017
|
Professors working to include sexual misconduct policy in syllabi (Story)
|Apr 14, 2017
|
Take Back the Night: Survivors share their stories (Story/Photo)
|Mar 19, 2017
|
Timeline: Students gather on campus to watch the game (Story)
|Mar 08, 2017
|
Norse fans gather to witness history (Story/Photo)
|Mar 07, 2017
|
WATCH: NKU students head to Horizon League title game (Story/Video)
|Mar 03, 2017
|
WATCH: Spoken word and speaking out (Story)
|Feb 17, 2017
|
NKU PR director Nageleisen leaving for UC Health (Story)
|Feb 02, 2017
|
WATCH: ‘NKUnity’ creates space to share perspective, promote inclusivity (Story)
|Jan 31, 2017
|
Destinee Jones crowned Miss Black and Gold (Story)