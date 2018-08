Design Editor Bridgette Gootee is a senior double majoring in visual communication design and marketing. She's starting her first year here at The Northerner after being a long-dedicated reader. She enjoys mysteries, true crime novels, and Wendy's 4 for 4s. She's a proud mom of a 4-year-old cat, Charms, and 2-month-old dog, Barnaby.

