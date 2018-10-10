Assistant Video Editor Abby Behrens has been a part of the Northerner team since August 2018. She is a current freshman majoring in Electronic Media and Broadcasting and minoring in Journalism. She is almost always seen with her camera or phone in hand, trying to document the world around her. When she’s not working on school work or Northerner content, Abby is probably playing Candy Crush or rewatching her favorite TV show, Brooklyn 99.