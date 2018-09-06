BREAKING: NKU students Downtown during Fifth Third Center shooting

Cincinnati Police confirmed an active shooting incident at Fifth Third Center Thursday that left four people including the gunman dead.

Police said five people were injured at the bank’s headquarters near Fountain Square. One person is in critical condition.

“Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter,” police said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Fountain Square is currently closed off to foot traffic. All streets have reopened except Fifth Street in front of Fifth Third Center and Fountain Square.

According to WCPO-TV, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the suspect entered through the loading dock area of the Fifth Third Center and opened fire at approximately 9 a.m before moving into the lobby. Cincinnati Police said they received a call at 9:10 a.m. Major John Cranley said police shot and killed the suspect.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center said they received four victims Thursday, three males and one female.

“Two are deceased, one in critical condition and one serious. All suffered gunshot wounds,” UCMC reported Thursday. UCMC reported one patient was upgraded to fair condition later Thursday. One patient there remains in critical condition.

NKU business administration major Amanda Schnur called her fiance as soon as her office on Fourth and Vine Streets locked down. She works at Keating, Muething and Klekamp PLL, a Cincinnati law firm. The lockdown has since been lifted.

“There are still police everywhere and Vine Street is still closed,” she told The Northerner in a message Thursday morning.

Chase Law student McCaela Schreiner also said her office was put on lockdown Thursday. She works in the Kroger building five blocks away from the Fifth Third Center.

“It didn’t last long. I’m not sure when it ended but we were allowed to leave for lunch by 11:30, and at that point people were allowed to come in,” Schreiner said.

Belle Leininger, journalism major and senior at NKU, works at Bru Burger Bar downtown, on the same block as the Fifth Third Center. She said management texted her stating the building was on lockdown at 10:16 a.m.



“Thank God I wasn’t there today,” Leininger said.