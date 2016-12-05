NKU PD equips officers with training, gear

Since 2014 the police department has partnered with local law enforcement agencies in emergency response training programs.

Gaffin said the two teams, S.A.V.E., (Swift, Assisted, Victim, and Extraction) and Rapid Deployment, work together to resolve emergency situations. The S.A.V.E team responds immediately to injuries, while Rapid Deployment team stops the threat.

“Working with other officers allows room for different perspectives on what we all could do better,” Gaffin said.

In addition to new policies, this semester the NKU Police Department has received new safety kits. The kits include glow sticks, zip ties, markers, door stoppers, cards reading ‘Police are in the building. Proceed to a safe place’, and bandages. He said each officer also received a full body suit located in the vehicles.

Along with the kit, Gaffin said all officers still carry a vest, shield, gun belt, ammunition, flashlight, notebook, handcuffs, baton and taser.