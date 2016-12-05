More students required to take A.L.I.C.E. trainings than ever

To prepare for an “active killer” situation, the university conducts A.L.I.C.E. trainings, (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate) for faculty, staff, and students.

Melissa Moon, associate professor in criminal justice and certified A.L.I.C.E. trainer, said students can never be ‘too prepared’ for any life situation.

“It’s the power of preparing that could save your life,” Moon said.

The university is providing that knowledge more than ever before.

Moon said for the first time this year, all University 101 courses are required to go through A.L.I.C.E training, and the training is now built into freshman orientation, an initiative that also started fall 2016.

“There is an extra level of preparation that people can do,” Moon said. “We have seen an increase in trainings and we hope that continues.”

Moon said it’s important to teach incoming freshmen basic skills to prepare, respond and evacuate.

“Overall students aren’t panicked, and they shouldn’t be panicked,” Moon said. “This is about preparation … schools are safe places, but it’s something that could happen.”

Moon said she was pleased with the message OSU sent via text during the attack. She said the OSU campus alerts included: Run, Hide, Fight, and the location of the situation.

“When I saw this message I was so happy with it,” Moon said. “It has everything you need to know during these situations.”

Moon said when alerting the community A.L.I.C.E. trainings prefer the term “active killer.”

“Dangerous situations can be influenced by more than just a gun,” Moon said. “There is a lot of terminology that needs to be used in the right way.”