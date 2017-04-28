Norse drop first game against Green Bay, game two postponed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Northern Kentucky hosted Green Bay in a doubleheader Friday afternoon to begin their final homestand of the season.

Six Norse players did not dress for either game.

“Six players sat out due to a violation of team rules,” said Chloe Smith, the Assistant Athletic Communications Director said. Head coach Kathryn Gleason chose not to comment.

Friday’s game was the “Strikeout Cancer” game.

“We always try to preach to our kids that there is life outside of softball and being a student and how they can help and contribute to those things,” Head Coach Kathryn Gleason said. “It’s a very important cause.”

Friday’s double header was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but was pushed up a day due to expected inclement weather.

GAME 1: Green Bay 5 NKU 1 (8 innings)



Katie Rossman started for the Phoenix and Ashlynn Roberts started for the Norse. Each pitcher allowed only two hits through the first two innings.



The Norse threatened in the bottom half of the third with a leadoff walk by Toree Stalker, followed by a double by Sydney Ferrante to put runners on second and third with nobody out.

The Norse were unable to plate either runner, as Rossman recorded three straight outs to end the inning.



In the top of the fourth, the Phoenix took the lead on a leadoff home run by Allie Taylor, her fifth of the year.



For three straight innings, NKU had two runners on base, but Rossman escaped the jam each time.



The Norse battled back in the bottom of the sixth, with a double by Isabella Alexander and a bunt single for Rossiter to put runners on the corners with no outs.

NKU scored its first run of the game off a stolen base from Rossiter where the second baseman threw over to pick off Alexander at third, but a wild throw allowed her to score and move Rossiter to third, tying the game at one.



The Norse attempted a squeeze play but were unsuccessful. Eventually getting out of the inning with only one run.



NKU threatened again in the bottom of the seventh after a leadoff single by Ava Lawson, but could not push across a run.



In extra innings, the Phoenix took control quickly. A leadoff walk and an infield single put runners on first and second with no outs.

One out and one walk later, the bases were loaded when Breannan Engel singled to left to give the Phoenix the lead 2-1.

The Phoenix mustered up three more hits in the inning to make it 5-1.



The Norse went down quickly in the home half of the eighth to drop the first game of the doubleheader.

“I think Ashlynn pitched well enough for us to win, but in that first game we just left 11 people on base,” Gleason said. “She kept us in the game and that’s all we are asking for her.”

Ava Lawson had three hits including a double, while Isabell Alexander had two hits and a double of her own.



GAME 2: Green Bay 3 NKU 1 (Postponed, 3rd inning)



A lightning delay pushed the start time of game two back an hour.

Ashlynn Roberts took to the circle once again after taking the loss in game one.

The Phoenix struck quickly in the third, pouring in three runs on three hits. A groundout by Abby Brinkmeyer scored the first run and two RBI singles by Ostad and Taylor extended the lead to 3-0.

The Norse were able to plate a run in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI single from Ava Lawson to score Kailey Rossiter, and make the score 3-1.

After three innings, severe weather came into the area and the game was delayed. The game will be continued Saturday at noon, the senior game starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.

