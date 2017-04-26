Flyers offense too much for Norse to handle

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The NKU Norse fell to the Dayton Flyers in Dayton in both games of a double header Tuesday afternoon. The Norse fall to 13-33 on the season while the Flyers improve to 27-21 on the season.

The Norse will look ahead to a critical Horizon League matchup with Green Bay, who currently sit in last place in the Horizon League standings.

Game 1: NKU 1 Dayton 5

The Norse scored their only run in the first inning, when Sydney Ferrante homered to give NKU a 1-0 lead. The lead wouldn’t last long however, as the Flyers would score on an RBI single from Katie Ryan to tie the game in the bottom of the first.

The game remain tied until the fourth inning, when Ryan clubbed a two run home run to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead. The Flyers struck again in the fifth inning, when Hannah DeSalvo hit an infield single that score a run. That was followed by another RBI single from Julia Blarr to give the Flyers a 5-1 lead.

The Norse managed just four hits against the Flyers, three of which came against Flyers starting pitcher Gabrielle Snyder, who pitched four innings and got the win for Dayton. The Norse could only muster one hit combined against relievers Jessica Gilliam and Manda Cash.

Ashlynn Roberts took the loss for the Norse, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing 10 hits and five runs while walking three and striking out three.

Ferrante went 2-3 at the plate with the home run while Kailey Rossiter collected the other two Norse hits.

Ryan went 2-2 with three RBI while Kyle Davidson went 2-4 with two runs scored

Game 2: NKU 1 Dayton 7

The Flyers jumped on Norse starting pitcher Paige McQueen early on, scoring four runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI infield single that scored two runs. That was followed by an RBI double from DeSalvo and then an RBI single from Madi Maloof to give Dayton a 4-0 lead.

Ryan then grounded out to second base which allowed a run to score and gave Dayton a 5-0 lead. Kailee Budicin hit a two RBI single in the third inning to give the Flyers a 7-0 lead.

Ava Lawson homered in the fifth inning to record the only Norse run of the game. Lawson finished 2-3 at the plate.

Budicin finished the game 3-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI while Maloof went 3-3.

Jessica Weaver took home the victory for the Flyers, throwing 5.0 innings and allowing just three hits and a run while striking out three. McQueen took the loss for the Norse, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing 10 hits and seven runs.