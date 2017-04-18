Norse suffer run-rule loss

Ashlynn Roberts looks on during a visit to the mound on Tuesday against EKU.

Ashlynn Roberts looks on during a visit to the mound on Tuesday against EKU.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The NKU softball team hosted Eastern Kentucky at Grein Softball Field on Tuesday, and lost to the Colonels 13-4. The Norse are now 12-29 on the season.

“I was disappointed in our effort,” Head Coach Kathryn Gleason said. “I don’t think we showed up to play today.”

Ashlynn Roberts started for the Norse, but lasted just three innings. In the third inning, Roberts walked two EKU batters in a row before striking out a batter. With two outs, EKU’s Rachel Minogue singled, giving the Colonels a one run lead.

That was followed by a two-run single by Johnkyria Alston, and a Hannah Clark double. After the top of the third, EKU led the Norse 4-0.

NKU answered in their half of the third when Sydney Ferrante doubled, scoring Toree Stalter and Taylor Brummell. After three full innings, NKU trailed EKU 4-2.

Vega Theophilus entered the game in the fourth to relieve Roberts, but the Colonels continued to hit, scoring two runs in the top half of the fourth, giving them a 6-2 lead.

While NKU continued to struggle at the plate, recording just two hits through the first five innings, EKU continued to excel at the plate. The Colonels added a run in their half of the fifth, increasing the lead to 7-2.

“Pitching wise I don’t think we were prepared,” Gleason said. “Charlie (Nolen) pitched a lot of innings last weekend and we want to save her for this weekend. We have to have other pitchers step up. We just weren’t getting outs.”

Paige McQueen came in to pitch for the Norse in the sixth inning, but did not record an out, giving up five runs on seven hits. Roberts then re-entered the game, and gave up just one run.

After five and a half innings, the Norse trailed EKU 13-2.

“It’s a big deal for her to come back in,” Gleason said. “She had two good innings to start off, in that third inning things started to fall apart for her when she walked back-to-back hitters. We have to get her back on track, because we need a pitching staff to get us where we want to go.”

After Summer Libecap singled in the Norse half of the sixth, Sydney Ferrante homered to straightaway centerfield, making it 13-4. Ferrante knocked in all four Norse runs on the day.

The Norse host Horizon League foe Cleveland State this weekend for a three game series beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. Currently, the Norse are 6-9 in Horizon League play.