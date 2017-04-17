Softball steals a Saturday victory against UIC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Over the weekend the Norse softball team traveled to Chicago to play three games against the University of Illinois-Chicago, two of which in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Norse ended the series 1-2, grabbing their win in the second game on Saturday with a 4-3 victory.

Friday, April 14: NKU 0 UIC 1

The Norse were held to one hit in a 12-inning game to start the series against UIC.

Charlie Nolen pitched a complete game for the Norse, taking the loss after UIC’s Lexi Watts singled to left-field knocking in Alice Fitzpatrick.

UIC’s Allie Trudeau closed out the game and earned the win.

NKU’s Sydney Ferrante managed the Norse’s only hit of the game.

Saturday, April 15: NKU 1 UIC 6

NKU got on the score sheet in their second game, a 6-1 loss against UIC.

UIC’s Karissa Frazier pitched a complete game and got the win in the first game Saturday.

Ashlynn Robert’s got the loss for the Norse, giving up three hits and three runs in 1.1 innings.

Isabell Alexander scored NKU’s run on a throwing error to avoid getting shut out.

Saturday, April 15: NKU 4 UIC 3

Charlie Nolen came back after pitching on Friday night to pitch another complete game, this time getting the win in a 4-3 game.

UIC’s Karissa Frazier got the loss in her second pitching performance of the day.

Taylor Brummell homered in the third inning, knocking in Zahrya McFarland for two RBI’s for the Norse.

In the eighth inning, McFarland singled to right center getting a RBI to her name after Ava Lawson scored.