Ganns double in the ninth lifts Norse over Redhawks

With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, Trey Ganns doubled to score all three base runners to give the Norse a 6-3 victory over the Miami Redhawks on Wednesday afternoon in Oxford. The win is the 500th of head coach Todd Asalon’s NKU career.

The Norse improve to 7-11 on the season, while the Redhawks fall to 4-14 on the year. Cameron Ross picked up the win for the Norse to improve to 2-0, while Andy Almquist picked up the loss for the Redhawks.

Starting pitcher Pierce Knisley went 6.0 innings for NKU, giving up just three hits and two runs with both of those runs coming in the fourth inning. Jordan Menfee, Cameron Ross and Charlie Jerger pitched a combined no hitter in the final three innings and gave up just one run in that span.

Ganns went 2-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, After a rough stretch to start the season Mike Moffatt went 2-4 today, giving him a .467 average in his last four games. Jake Richmond collected four walks.

The Redhawks took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after a triple and a sacrifice fly. The Norse would respond in the fifth with a Chad Roberts triple. Moffatt then singled to drive in Roberts. The Norse scored again in the sixth thanks to an RBI single from Brad Bohlen that scored Ganns.

In the top of the eighth, Roberts scored Ganns on sacrifice fly that gave the Norse a 3-2 lead. The lead wouldn’t last though, as the Redhawks tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a Norse error.

The Norse take the day off tomorrow before facing the University of Cincinnati starting Friday. Friday and Saturday’s games will be played at UC while the Sunday matchup will be played at Bill Aker Baseball Complex.

The Norse will face the Redhawks again next Tuesday at home.