Halftime: Kentucky surges to lead over Norse

INDIANAPOLIS — Kentucky’s potent offense helped the Wildcats take a 38-24 lead over Northern Kentucky at halftime of Friday’s NCAA South Regional first round game in Indianapolis.

NKU started off well, taking an early 7-6 lead before Kentucky surged ahead. The Wildcats increased their lead to 23-12 with 10:58 left in the half.

The Norse would answer with a 9-0 run of their own. Baskets by Lavone Holland II, Drew McDonald and Carson Williams pulled NKU within two, 23-21.

After NKU missed a shot that would have given it the lead, Kentucky went on another offensive outburst. This time it was a 13-0 run over 3:53 that helped the Wildcats secure a halftime advantage.

Holland leads NKU with eight points. McDonald has six points.

De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo lead Kentucky with 10 points each.

This story will be updated after the game.