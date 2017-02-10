WATCH | NKU mens basketball vs Green Bay

Tommy Bailey

The NKU mens basketball team hosted the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, February 9th. The Norse jumped out to a large first half lead, but Green Bay battled back in the second half. NKU went on to win a hard fought victory with the final score 69-67. The Norse will host Horizon League opponent Milwaukee for their next matchup on Saturday, January 11th at 7PM.