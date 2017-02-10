WATCH | NKU mens basketball vs Green Bay
February 10, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Men's Basketball, Sports, Video
The NKU mens basketball team hosted the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, February 9th. The Norse jumped out to a large first half lead, but Green Bay battled back in the second half. NKU went on to win a hard fought victory with the final score 69-67. The Norse will host Horizon League opponent Milwaukee for their next matchup on Saturday, January 11th at 7PM.