The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

Cole Murray finished with eight points in the 83-75 victory against Cleveland State.

Cole Murray finished with eight points in the 83-75 victory against Cleveland State.

Matt Sexton, Editor-in-Chief
February 9, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Two huge late defensive stands for Northern Kentucky were critical as the Norse held off second place Green Bay 69-67 Thursday at BB&T Arena.

Cole Murray led NKU with 17 points. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis each had 10.

Kerem Kanter led Green Bay with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

 

SUMMARY

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

At BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky 69, Green Bay 67

G — 29 – 38 — 67
N — 41 – 28 — 69

(67) GREEN BAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanter 8-0-7-23, Botz 1-0-0-2, Small 2-1-2-7, Lowe 2-0-2-6, Jones 1-0-0-2, Hankerson 3-1-0-7, Hurdle 3-0-0-6, Cooper 4-1-5-14. TOTALS 24-3-16-67.

(69) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Garnett 1-0-0-2, Williams 1-0-3-5, Murray 6-5-0-17, Holland II 3-2-0-8, McDonald 4-2-0-10, Garrett 5-0-0-10, Faulkner 2-0-1-5, Gillis 4-1-1-10, Walton 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 27-10-5-69.

FIELD GOALS: G 24/50 (Kanter 8/13, Cooper 4/8, Hankerson 3/3, Hurdle 3/7); N 27/56 (Murray 6/11, Garrett 5/6, Gillis 4/6, McDonald 4/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: G 3/16; N 10/25 (Murray 5/10)

FREE THROWS: G 16/19 (Kanter 7/9, Cooper 5/6); N 5/16

REBOUNDS: G 35 (Kanter 14, Small 5, Lowe 4); N 27 (Williams 5, Murray 4, Gillis 4, Walton 4)

ASSISTS: G 13 (Kanter 3, Cooper 3); N 18 (Garnett 3, Holland 3)

STEALS: G 7 (Jones 2); N 7 (Holland 5)

BLOCKED SHOTS: G 6 (Hurdle 3); N 1

TURNOVERS: G 16; N 10

Print Friendly

Comments

comments

Tags: , ,

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Game Coverage

    Norse lock down UIC, snap losing streak

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Arts & Life

    NKU Hosts 3rd Robotics State Championship

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Soccer

    The John Basalyga story

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Arts & Life

    Teach me how to hobby

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    A&L Features

    Study Abroad Fair: Find out where you can go

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Arts & Life

    WATCH: ‘NKUnity’ creates space to share perspective, promote inclusivity

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    A&L Features

    Arcade to theater: Auditions held for “Pac-Man the Movie”

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Arts & Life

    LGBTQ Inclusiveness: Students respond to 4.5 star rating

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    News

    What you missed at SGA: Helping Hands

  • Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

    Arts & Life

    Destinee Jones crowned Miss Black and Gold

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay