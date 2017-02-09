Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay

Cole Murray finished with eight points in the 83-75 victory against Cleveland State.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Two huge late defensive stands for Northern Kentucky were critical as the Norse held off second place Green Bay 69-67 Thursday at BB&T Arena.

Cole Murray led NKU with 17 points. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis each had 10.

Kerem Kanter led Green Bay with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

At BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky 69, Green Bay 67

G — 29 – 38 — 67

N — 41 – 28 — 69

(67) GREEN BAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanter 8-0-7-23, Botz 1-0-0-2, Small 2-1-2-7, Lowe 2-0-2-6, Jones 1-0-0-2, Hankerson 3-1-0-7, Hurdle 3-0-0-6, Cooper 4-1-5-14. TOTALS 24-3-16-67.

(69) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Garnett 1-0-0-2, Williams 1-0-3-5, Murray 6-5-0-17, Holland II 3-2-0-8, McDonald 4-2-0-10, Garrett 5-0-0-10, Faulkner 2-0-1-5, Gillis 4-1-1-10, Walton 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 27-10-5-69.

FIELD GOALS: G 24/50 (Kanter 8/13, Cooper 4/8, Hankerson 3/3, Hurdle 3/7); N 27/56 (Murray 6/11, Garrett 5/6, Gillis 4/6, McDonald 4/9)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: G 3/16; N 10/25 (Murray 5/10)

FREE THROWS: G 16/19 (Kanter 7/9, Cooper 5/6); N 5/16

REBOUNDS: G 35 (Kanter 14, Small 5, Lowe 4); N 27 (Williams 5, Murray 4, Gillis 4, Walton 4)

ASSISTS: G 13 (Kanter 3, Cooper 3); N 18 (Garnett 3, Holland 3)

STEALS: G 7 (Jones 2); N 7 (Holland 5)

BLOCKED SHOTS: G 6 (Hurdle 3); N 1

TURNOVERS: G 16; N 10