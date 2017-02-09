Late defensive stops propel Norse over Green Bay
February 9, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, Game Coverage, Men's Basketball, Sports
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — Two huge late defensive stands for Northern Kentucky were critical as the Norse held off second place Green Bay 69-67 Thursday at BB&T Arena.
Cole Murray led NKU with 17 points. Drew McDonald, Jeff Garrett and Brennan Gillis each had 10.
Kerem Kanter led Green Bay with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
SUMMARY
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
At BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky
Northern Kentucky 69, Green Bay 67
G — 29 – 38 — 67
N — 41 – 28 — 69
(67) GREEN BAY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kanter 8-0-7-23, Botz 1-0-0-2, Small 2-1-2-7, Lowe 2-0-2-6, Jones 1-0-0-2, Hankerson 3-1-0-7, Hurdle 3-0-0-6, Cooper 4-1-5-14. TOTALS 24-3-16-67.
(69) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Garnett 1-0-0-2, Williams 1-0-3-5, Murray 6-5-0-17, Holland II 3-2-0-8, McDonald 4-2-0-10, Garrett 5-0-0-10, Faulkner 2-0-1-5, Gillis 4-1-1-10, Walton 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 27-10-5-69.
FIELD GOALS: G 24/50 (Kanter 8/13, Cooper 4/8, Hankerson 3/3, Hurdle 3/7); N 27/56 (Murray 6/11, Garrett 5/6, Gillis 4/6, McDonald 4/9)
3 POINT FIELD GOALS: G 3/16; N 10/25 (Murray 5/10)
FREE THROWS: G 16/19 (Kanter 7/9, Cooper 5/6); N 5/16
REBOUNDS: G 35 (Kanter 14, Small 5, Lowe 4); N 27 (Williams 5, Murray 4, Gillis 4, Walton 4)
ASSISTS: G 13 (Kanter 3, Cooper 3); N 18 (Garnett 3, Holland 3)
STEALS: G 7 (Jones 2); N 7 (Holland 5)
BLOCKED SHOTS: G 6 (Hurdle 3); N 1
TURNOVERS: G 16; N 10