Norse basketball split weekend series at Wright State

Carson Williams recorded his third double-double of the season against Detroit Mercy, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds

Both NKU basketball teams traveled to Dayton to face Wright State on Saturday. The men’s basketball team beat the Raiders 83-79 while the women’s team fell 67-47.

NKU 83 Wright State 79

Despite Wright State shooting 50 percent on the nights, the Norse shot 49 percent and came away with the victory over the Raiders.

Drew McDonald led the Norse with 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Cole Murray and Carson Williams both scored 14 points while Dantez Walton and grabbed five rebounds.

Mark Alstork led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed four rebounds. Justin Mitchell followed with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The game saw 14 lead changes and 10 ties, and was decided after a Jordan Garnett hit a desperation three with 28 seconds left to extend the Norse lead to five. McDonald then hit four free throws in the final 14 seconds to seal the victory for the Norse.

The Norse will play again at BB&T Arena on Thursday when they take on Green Bay, who currently sit in second place in the Horizon League. The game will be available on ESPN3.

NKU 47 Wright State 67

The Norse women could not keep up with the Raiders in the second half. Wright State outscored the Norse 38-22 in the second half.

The Norse fall to 7-16 on the season and 3-8 in the Horizon League, while Wright State takes over first place in the Horizon League with a record of 18-5 and 10-1 in league play.

Wright State shot 40 percent for the night, while the Norse only shot 35 percent. The Raiders also stole the ball from NKU 10 times. The Raiders had four players in double digit scoring, including Lexi Smith who scored 15 points and recorded 14 rebounds.

Kasey Uetrecht scored 12 points to lead the Norse, while Rebecca Lyttle grabbed 14 rebounds and scored eight points.

The Norse will play again on Thursday at 5 p.m. when they face UIC at BB&T Arena. The game will be available on ESPN3.