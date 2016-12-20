Norse drop opener in Vegas to Portland State

Rebecca Lyttle had 16 points and 13 rebounds Monday against Portland State.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — For only the second time this season, the NKU women’s basketball team allowed an opponent to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor in a 77-54 loss Monday to Portland State.

The game was the first of three in Las Vegas for the Norse (2-8).

Portland State shot 50.8 percent (30 of 59) from the floor against NKU. The Vikings (5-4) led almost the entire game.

NKU tied the game at 14 with 1:27 left in the first quarter on a Hannah Clark jumper.

However, Portland State followed that with a 20-2 run. NKU was held without a field goal for 7:13 during the run. The Norse would get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Rebecca Lyttle led the Norse with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kasey Uetrecht, despite a tough shooting night, finished with nine points. Laura Thomas and Clark each had eight.

Sidney Rielly led the Vikings with 23 points. Ashley Bolston added 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Twelve different Portland State players scored.

NKU will be back in action 5:15 p.m. today in Las Vegas against Arkansas State, a 70-67 winner on day one against Kennesaw State.

Summary

Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

at Southpoint Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Portland State 77, Northern Kentucky 54

N — 14 – 17 – 13 – 10 — 54

P — 18 – 23 – 24 – 12 — 77

(54) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rebecca Lyttle 5-0-6-16, Mikayla Terry 1-0-0-2, Kasey Uetrecht 4-0-1-9, Taryn Taugher 2-2-0-6, Kelley Wiegman 2-0-0-4, Laura Thomas 1-0-6-8, Hannah Clark 4-0-0-8, Hayley Combs 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 19-2-14-54.

(77) PORTLAND STATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pia Jurhar 1-0-0-2, Ashley Bolston 3-0-4-10, Sidney Rielly 10-2-1-23, Courtney West 2-0-0-4, Michaela Kay 3-2-0-8, Caroline Wich 1-0-0-2, Kian McNair 3-2-1-9, Cici West 2-0-0-4, Tatiana Streun 2-0-1-5, Corey James, 2-2-0-6, Ashley Torres 1-1-0-3, Elle Pace 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 30-9-8-77.

FIELD GOALS: N 19/63 (Lyttle 5/8, Uetrecht 4/20, Clark 4/7); P 30/59 (Rielly 10/16, Bolston 3/10, Kay 3/5, McNair 3/7)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 2/14 (Taugher 2/4); P 9/19 (Rielly 2/4, Kay 2/4, McNair 2/4, James 2/3)

FREE THROWS: N 14/18 (Lyttle 6/8, Thomas 6/6); P 8/10 (Bolston 4/4)

REBOUNDS: N 36 (Lyttle 13, Uetrecht 5, Wiegman 4); P 40 (Bolston 7, West 7, Streun 5, James 5)

ASSISTS: N 14 (Wiegman 4, Thomas 4, Uetrecht 3); P 21 (Bolston 8, McNair 4)

STEALS: N 10 (Wiegman 2, Clark 2); P 10 (McNair 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 3; P 3 (West 3)

TURNOVERS: N 17; P 21