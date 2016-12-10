Murray’s career night carries Norse over Southeast Missouri State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo- The NKU men’s basketball team improved to 7-3 on the season with a 80-66 win against Southeast Missouri State on the road.

Cole Murray had an incredible shooting night, going 8-11 from three point range and finished with 26 points before fouling out of the game. Murray did not attempt a two point basket on the night.

Lavone Holland II continued his streak of excellent scoring nights, scoring 19 points and 3 assists. Holland shot 6-10 from the free throw line and made three three’s.

The Norse as a whole shot 49 percent on the night while the Redhawks shot 44 percent. The difference in the game came from the three point line. The Norse shot 46 percent from downtown, while the Redhawks shot just 23 percent.

Four Redhawks were in double digits in points scored, but it wasn’t enough to overcome NKU’s hot shooting.

NKU scored 16 fastbreak points as well, 10 more than SEMO. They also outrebounded the Redhawks 40-27. MAson Faulkner and Brennan Gillis each had 7 rebounds.

While NKU shot 70 percent from the free throw line, the Redhawks managed to shoot on 54 percent from the charity stripe.

The Norse will be back in action on Saturday Dec. 18 when they face Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. in BB&T Arena. The game will be available on ESPN3.