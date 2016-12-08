Hoosiers’ pace too much for NKU women

NKU's Rebecca Lyttle (3) led the Norse with 12 points Thursday in a loss to Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Indiana University scored the first 25 points of the game Thursday evening, blasting an undermanned NKU women’s basketball team 100-49 at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers (6-3) outpaced the Norse (2-6) 35-5 in the opening quarter and never looked back. Indiana shot 68 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and 61 percent for the game.

Meanwhile, NKU made just 2 of its first 15 shots and shot just 34 percent for the contest.

Rebecca Lyttle led the Norse with 12 points. Hayley Combs added 10 points off the bench for NKU.

Karlee McBride led six Hoosiers in doubles figures in scoring with 16 points. Alexis Gassion had 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Tyra Buss had 14 points and 10 assists.

NKU will look to rebound 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Murray State.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana 100, Northern Kentucky 49

N — 5 – 17 – 15 – 12 — 49

I — 35 – 19 – 30 – 16 — 100

(49) NORTHERN KENTUCKY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rebecca Lyttle 5-1-1-12, Kasey Uetrecht 3-1-1-8, Mikayla Terry 3-0-1-7, Kelley Wiegman 1-1-0-3, Shar’Rae Davis 2-1-0-5, Taryn Taugher 1-0-0-2, Hannah Clark 1-0-0-2, Hayley Combs 4-1-1-10. TOTALS 20-5-4-49.

(100) INDIANA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Amanda Cahill 5-2-2-14, Jenn Anderson 6-0-0-12, Tyra Buss 6-1-1-14, Karlee McBride 6-3-1-16, Alexis Gassion 4-0-2-10, Ria Gulley 1-1-0-3, Kym Royster 6-0-1-13, Darby Foresman 4-0-0-8, Tia Elbert 3-0-0-6, Tyshee Towner 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 43-7-7-100.

FIELD GOALS: N 20/59 (Lyttle 5/8, Combs 4/6, Uetrecht 3/11, Terry 3/11); I 43/71 (Anderson 6/9, Buss 6/14, McBride 6/8, Royster 6/8)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: N 5/25; I 7/12 (McBride 7/12)

FREE THROWS: N 4/9; I 7/13

REBOUNDS: N 22 (Terry 5, Lyttle 3, Clark 3, Combs 3); I 49 (Gassion 15, Cahill 8, Foresman 6)

ASSISTS: N 12 (Terry 4, Taugher 3); I 21 (Buss 10, Cahill 4)

STEALS: N 6 (Lyttle 2); I 7 (Cahill 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: N 2; I 3 (Wickware 2)

TURNOVERS: N 12; I 10