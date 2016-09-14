Norse look to snap losing streak

Defender Calvin Murphy prepares to pass against EIU. The two teams tied 1-1 in double overtime

The NKU men’s soccer team travels to Fort Wayne, IN tonight at 7 p.m. to take on the Fort Wayne Mastodons.

Last time these teams met last season the Norse took the match 2-1 in Fort Way. The Mastodons are 3-3-0 on the season while the Norse are 0-4-1.

The Norse look to come back after a loss in overtime, 3-2, to Oakland on Sept. 10. The Norse came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game on a goal by Kobe Qualah with eight minutes left in regulation.

Senior Thilo Korperich leads the Mastodons on offense, scoring four goals on the season, which leads the Summit League.

This match will wrap up a four game road trip for the Norse. A video stream of the game can be found at the Mastodons’ website..