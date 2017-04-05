The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

The Northerner

UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

A+severe+thunderstorm+watch+is+in+effect+until+9+p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

NWS Storm Prediction Center

NWS Storm Prediction Center

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Matt Sexton, Editor-in-Chief
April 5, 2017
Filed under Featured Story, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Updated 4:19 p.m. April 5, 2017

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire area, including the NKU campus, until 9 p.m.

While large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Continue to follow The Northerner on social media for the latest weather information.

Original post below

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the area in an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, storms should fire up this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may be severe, producing damaging winds in excess of 58 miles per hour, hail one inch in diameter or larger and possibly tornadoes.

The SPC issued its latest outlook at 12:30 p.m. While the enhanced risk category remained from previous outlooks, risks of strong tornadoes, damaging hail and high winds increased.

“Strong low-level (Storm-Relative Helicity) in the destabilizing warm sector — enhanced near the surface low tracking from parts of IL into OH — will support organized, rotating updrafts,” the SPC said in its outlook. “All severe hazards — including significant hail and tornadoes — will be possible from this afternoon into the evening.”

Stay with The Northerner on social media for any breaking weather news.

Print Friendly

Comments

comments

Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Multimedia

    Teach me how to Hobby | Photography

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Game Coverage

    Norse bullpen struggles in loss to EKU

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Baseball

    Norse Notebook: Ross finds a home in Norse Nation

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Men's Basketball

    Opinion: Success will bring inevitable change at NKU, other mid-major schools

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Baseball

    Gallery: Kelley carries Norse to series victory over Penguins

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Baseball

    Norse comeback falls short against Penguins

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    Baseball

    GALLERY: Norse club five homeruns, crush Penguins in game one

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    A&L Features

    The Yellow Wallpaper: A Play Adaptation

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    News

    BREAKING: Dada, Bluford win SGA presidential election

  • UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

    A&L Features

    LGBTQ open mic night: ‘We don’t clap, we snap’

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.
UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.