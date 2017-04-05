UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated 4:19 p.m. April 5, 2017

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire area, including the NKU campus, until 9 p.m.

While large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Original post below

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the area in an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, storms should fire up this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may be severe, producing damaging winds in excess of 58 miles per hour, hail one inch in diameter or larger and possibly tornadoes.

The SPC issued its latest outlook at 12:30 p.m. While the enhanced risk category remained from previous outlooks, risks of strong tornadoes, damaging hail and high winds increased.

“Strong low-level (Storm-Relative Helicity) in the destabilizing warm sector — enhanced near the surface low tracking from parts of IL into OH — will support organized, rotating updrafts,” the SPC said in its outlook. “All severe hazards — including significant hail and tornadoes — will be possible from this afternoon into the evening.”

