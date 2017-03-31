BREAKING: Dada, Bluford win SGA presidential election

Wearing their campaign shirts, Dada and Bluford said they were ecstatic about the win. The pair will serve as president and vice president of SGA.

Sami Dada and Erica Bluford were elected Student Government Association president and vice president Thursday, receiving 616 votes from the student body.

Three slates vied for the positions of president and vice president of the SGA. Dada and Bluford beat the nearest candidates, Kaitlyn Schaefer and Taylor Gagné, by 129 votes. Dejah Rawlings and Troy Cornes received a total of 266 votes.

A group of approximately 40 students, along with family members and friends, crowded the third floor of the Student Union. Election commissioner Chuck Rust, a chase law student and former member of SGA, read the results at 10:25 p.m.

The room was tense as the votes were announced, moving from bottom to top. The crowd was speckled with members wearing t-shirts in support of their candidate.

There was a moment of silence before the announcement; the third floor crackled with sounds of chants and shouts from Dada’s camp. The running mates, Dada and Bluford, pulled one another into a hug.

After the win, Dada said that he is looking forward to an SGA that’s diverse and gets things done; he previously served as the secretary of public relations.

“It doesn’t matter what greek affiliation you are. It doesn’t matter what organization you’re in,” Dada said. “I want to work with all students to make sure we come together.”

Bluford added that she and Dada have been saying that they’re the best representation of not just one group of people, but the entire campus.

“We really look forward to proving that to everyone and really unite,” Bluford said.

As supporters of Dada’s campaign leaped to hug one another, the other platforms’ camps somberly embraced one another.

For Gagné, who ran as vice president with Schaefer, the campaign season was stressful. He said that he currently works a 60-hour full-time job, along with classes and other involvement.

“I am glad that we ran a clean campaign full of integrity and we ran a campaign that didn’t tear people down,” Gagné said. “That’s something we really prided ourselves on through the entire campaign.”

He added that the relationships with the other people running are ones that will last them a lifetime.

Dada and Bluford will follow Will Weber and Ellen Wilshire as president and vice president throughout the 2017-2018 school year. Dada will also serve as a regent on the NKU Board of Regents.

Below is a list of full votes, which were certified by Arnie Slaughter, Interim Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, as well as Rust.

President/Vice President Votes

Sami Dada/Erica Bluford 616

Kaitlyn Schaefer /Taylor Gagne 487

Dejah Rawlings/Troy Cornes 266

Secretary for Student Involvement Votes

Christina Muenchen 669

Iain Applebee 445

Secretary for Public Relations Votes

Emma Vincent 450

Courteny Cook 370

Jordan White 346

Secretary for Administration Votes

Ethan Losier 1149

Student Senate (top 25 elected) Votes

Miriam Davis 584

Hannah Edelen 555

Kaitlyn Nally 519

Jeremy Sweet 485

Onyinyechi Okorie 467

Zachary Stone 439

Nick Abell 433

Evan Berkemeyer 433

Janiah Miller 427

Titilayo Akakpo 420

Jerrod Lainhart 418

Jachelle Sologuren 405

Brenda Moran 392

Dylan Sparks 377

Peter Readnour 351

Tyler Andre 348

Kamaria Mayes 347

Aida Manzi 320

Makayla Keokongsy 307

Jeffrey Williams 294

Devin McNary-Mason 281

Benjamin Bardgett 269

Christopher Murray 255

Adam Zarnowski 255

Judicial Council (top 5 elected) Votes

Lindsay Wright 660

Hunter Poindexter 624

Haley Madden 568

Christian Dichoso 516

Benjamin Sanning 456

Constitution & Bylaws Votes

Yes 1085

No 89