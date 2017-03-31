The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

BREAKING: Dada, Bluford win SGA presidential election

Mackenzie Manley, Managing Editor

March 31, 2017

Wearing their campaign shirts, Dada and Bluford said they were ecstatic about the win. The pair will serve as president and vice president of SGA.

Wearing their campaign shirts, Dada and Bluford said they were ecstatic about the win. The pair will serve as president and vice president of SGA.

Wearing their campaign shirts, Dada and Bluford said they were ecstatic about the win. The pair will serve as president and vice president of SGA.

Sami Dada and Erica Bluford were elected Student Government Association president and vice president Thursday, receiving 616 votes from the student body.

Three slates vied for the positions of president and vice president of the SGA. Dada and Bluford beat the nearest candidates, Kaitlyn Schaefer and Taylor Gagné, by 129 votes. Dejah Rawlings and Troy Cornes received a total of 266 votes.

A group of approximately 40 students, along with family members and friends, crowded the third floor of the Student Union. Election commissioner Chuck Rust, a chase law student and former member of SGA, read the results at 10:25 p.m.

The room was tense as the votes were announced, moving from bottom to top. The crowd was speckled with members wearing t-shirts in support of their candidate.

The crowd began to cheer as the win was announced. Bluford and Sami hugged one another, as well as several other members from the crowd.

There was a moment of silence before the announcement; the third floor crackled with sounds of chants and shouts from Dada’s camp. The running mates, Dada and Bluford, pulled one another into a hug.

After the win, Dada said that he is looking forward to an SGA that’s diverse and gets things done; he previously served as the secretary of public relations. 

“It doesn’t matter what greek affiliation you are. It doesn’t matter what organization you’re in,” Dada said. “I want to work with all students to make sure we come together.”

Bluford added that she and Dada have been saying that they’re the best representation of not just one group of people, but the entire campus.

“We really look forward to proving that to everyone and really unite,” Bluford said.  

As supporters of Dada’s campaign leaped to hug one another, the other platforms’ camps somberly embraced one another.

For Gagné, who ran as vice president with Schaefer, the campaign season was stressful. He said that he currently works a 60-hour full-time job, along with classes and other involvement. 

“I am glad that we ran a clean campaign full of integrity and we ran a campaign that didn’t tear people down,” Gagné said. “That’s something we really prided ourselves on through the entire campaign.”

He added that the relationships with the other people running are ones that will last them a lifetime.

Dada and Bluford will follow Will Weber and Ellen Wilshire as president and vice president throughout the 2017-2018 school year. Dada will also serve as a regent on the NKU Board of Regents.

Below is a list of full votes, which were certified by Arnie Slaughter, Interim Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, as well as Rust.

President/Vice President                               Votes

Sami Dada/Erica Bluford                                616

Kaitlyn Schaefer /Taylor Gagne                              487

Dejah Rawlings/Troy Cornes                                 266

Secretary for Student Involvement          Votes

Christina Muenchen                                          669

Iain Applebee                                                           445

Secretary for Public Relations                   Votes

Emma Vincent                                                     450

Courteny Cook                                                         370

Jordan White                                                              346

Secretary for Administration                     Votes

Ethan Losier                                                         1149

Student Senate (top 25 elected)                 Votes

Miriam Davis                                                       584

Hannah Edelen                                                   555

Kaitlyn Nally                                                        519

Jeremy Sweet                                                      485

Onyinyechi Okorie                                            467

Zachary Stone                                                     439

Nick Abell                                                             433

Evan Berkemeyer                                              433

Janiah Miller                                                       427

Titilayo Akakpo                                                  420

Jerrod Lainhart                                                 418

Jachelle Sologuren                                           405

Brenda Moran                                                    392

Dylan Sparks                                                      377

Peter Readnour                                                 351

Tyler Andre                                                         348

Kamaria Mayes                                                  347

Aida Manzi                                                          320

Makayla Keokongsy                                         307

Jeffrey Williams                                                294

Devin McNary-Mason                                      281

Benjamin Bardgett                                            269

Christopher Murray                                         255

Adam Zarnowski                                                255

Judicial Council (top 5 elected)                   Votes

Lindsay Wright                                                    660

Hunter Poindexter                                              624

Haley Madden                                                      568

Christian Dichoso                                               516

Benjamin Sanning                                              456

Constitution & Bylaws                                       Votes

Yes                                                                             1085

No                                                                              89

 

 

