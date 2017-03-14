The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

NKU holds drawing for 48 NCAA tournament tickets

Victor E. Viking waves goodbye to the Youngstown State Penguins during Monday's Horizon League semifinal win over Youngstown State.

Matt Sexton

Cole Grecco, News Editor
March 14, 2017
For NKU students unable to grab tickets for Friday’s game against the University of Kentucky, the university has given 48 students a chance at free tickets and transportation to the game in Indianapolis.

In the announcement email to students Chris Cole, director of university communications, made sure to highlight one important requirement.

“You will not be allowed on the bus if you are wearing University of Kentucky apparel,” said Cole in an email.

To enter the drawing students need to stop by Student Union Room 111 with their NKU All Card before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The names will be drawn on Wednesday at noon.

To be eligible for the drawing, one must be a current NKU student at least part-time and be 18 or older. Students who win are also required to ride the bus to the game.

Tickets won in the drawing cannot be gifted or sold and an additional 15 names will be drawn for the wait list incase someone doesn’t show up.

