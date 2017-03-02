Bothof to SGA: NKU-UC to play in basketball in future

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story said UC and NKU would play next season. Bryan McEldowney, assistant athletic director, corrected the information to state that the two schools would play, “in the future,” but not next season. The corrected version of the story appears below.

Confirmation of an NKU-UC men’s basketball game in the future and a new graduation planning system highlighted Monday’s Student Government Association meeting.

Special guests gave presentations and answered questions about the University of Cincinnati coming to play home basketball games at BB&T Arena next season.

Andy Meeks, Business Operations and Auxiliary Services director said that while specific financial agreements have not been made yet, UC basketball will have “considerable financial impact” on NKU.

NKU Athletic Director Ken Bothof said that while NKU was happy to help UC basketball find a home while renovations occur at their arena, he wants to make sure that NKU athletes know they are still the top priority.

He also said that NKU and UC playing each other in basketball in the future was a non-negotiable part of the agreement between the two universities.

SGA members expressed concern for increased traffic and reduced parking availability while UC games are being held in BB&T arena.

Meeks said NKU will most likely seek services from a traffic company to create a “Comprehensive traffic and parking plan for those games and selective entertainment events.” He mentioned using Furniture Fair’s parking lot as a satellite parking location and increasing security measures during games.

Bothof said it is highly likely that each of the 16-18 UC basketball games at BB&T will be sold out due to past attendance rates at UC’s Fifth Third Arena, which seats about 3,000 more people than BB&T. NKU students will not have access to free tickets as they do with NKU games.

A new graduating planning system

Kim Scranage, vice president of enrollment and degree management debuted a live demo alongside Allen Cole, the university registrar and Danielle Von Hook, an IT project manager to present phase two of a Graduation Planning System that will launch its pilot program in mid to late March.

It will impact all Northern Kentucky University undergraduates in 2018

The GPS will allow undergraduate students to track their graduation process on both computers and mobile devices in a more accurate and organized way, according to Von Hook. The system will review and verify the accuracy of the specific degree audit requirements for the past eight years of catalogs.

Students will be able to easily distinguish between the required courses they have yet to take, the courses that are in progress and a comprehensive history of completed courses will provide the course description and grade received. Students will be able to see the GPA requirements for their major(s) and the GPA they currently hold.

There will be a printable version to accompany the interactive online GPS for students and academic advisors as well.

The pilot program includes 23 academic programs from three colleges that will test out the system and provide feedback. All undergraduate students will be able to access the GPS through their MyNKU account when all six phases of development are complete in 2018.

Scranage said she hopes to include graduate programs and Chase Law students to the GPS after it is available to undergraduates.