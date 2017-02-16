The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

WVXU-HD2 aims to fill the gap left by WNKU

Cole Grecco, News Editor
February 16, 2017
Cincinnati Public Radio announced today that 91.7 WVXU-HD2 will play the AAA (adult album alternative) music format, “In an effort to fill the gap the loss of WNKU leaves behind.”

Richard Eiswerth, Cincinnati Public Radio’s president and general manager, said in a release that they also lament the loss of WNKU.

“The loss of a fellow public radio station is a loss to all who appreciate listener-supported, non-commercial radio, the last true outlet for intelligent, provocative and community-inspired broadcasting,” Eiswerth said in the release.

RELATED: Board of Regents votes to sell WNKU

XPoNential Radio, an alternative music service from one of the country’s AAA public radio stations, WXPN in Philadelphia, can be heard through 91.7 WVXU-HD2 and wvxu.org starting 10 a.m. tomorrow.

“Cincinnati Public Radio will also be exploring additional ways to serve the Greater Cincinnati music community,” Eiswerth said. “For now, we wish each employee at WNKU the very best as they navigate the upcoming transition and we thank them for all the years of great music.”

RELATED: Student: ‘I can’t imagine not having it anymore’

