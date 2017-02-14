WATCH | NKU e-sports

The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

Chris Decker, Gil Brummett and Matt Krimmer

Chris Decker, Gil Brummett and Matt Krimmer, Sports Editor and Contributors
February 14, 2017
“Housed in the technology center of campus, NKU’s budding e-sports team is ready to make some significant progress in the field. After partnering with NKU professor Alexis Pulos last semester, students Ryan Guard and Lukas Raley organized the group, gathering assistance from other students such as Jacob King and Luke Spradlin. Focusing on a variety of games such as League of Legends, DOTA 2, Starcraft, Street Fighter, and more, the group hopes to soon have NKU’s name on the same e-sports rosters that other regional universities have already started to join. If you have any interest in joining the growing competitive gaming scene, email faculty advisor Alexis Pulos (pulosa1@nku.edu).”

