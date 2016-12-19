BREAKING: NKU names John Gaffin new police chief

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky — NKU police Lieutenant John Gaffin will be the new chief of university police, Northern Kentucky University announced Monday.

Gaffin had been serving as interim police chief since the end of July when former Chief Les Kachurek resigned from the post. Gaffin will assume the permanent position Jan. 3, 2017.

Dan Nadler, vice president of student affairs, made the announcement in a campus-wide email to faculty and staff.

“Many of you already know John,” Nadler said in the email. “He is an NKU alumnus who has spent 10 years with the NKU police department. During that time he has implemented and led numerous initiatives, including a field training program and oversight of safety and emergency management.”

Nadler said in the email that the selection of Gaffin was the culmination of a nationwide search.

“I am confident that John is the right person for the job,” Nadler said. “He also brings a strong vision for how to elevate NKUPD and build relationships within the department and across campus.”

Gaffin holds a master of science in justice administration degree from the University of Louisville and a bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in criminal justice from Northern Kentucky University.

According to Nadler’s email, Gaffin will oversee a department that includes 18 sworn officers, a K-9 unit and seven civilian employees.

In an interview with The Northerner in August, Gaffin discussed the challenges university police face.

“I think that the climate generally as it surrounds policing right now is pretty tough,” Gaffin said. “I think that also ties into one of our goals which is to always be integrated in the community. To make sure the community always know we’re part of the fabric of this university. We want to get out. We want our officers to interact with people.”

Gaffin also stressed in that interview his desire for students to realize that he’s just “a regular guy.”

“Maybe I’m wearing a uniform and have some equipment on, but we’re just regular folks same as anybody else,” Gaffin said. “I think it’s so important to get people to see past the uniform and see the kind of men and women we are. Not just to see us as a uniform or as an officer, but we’re people just the same as anyone else.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.