My last piece as Editor: An ode to my Northerner family

I didn’t want to write a farewell. I know my time as editor has run out … I just didn’t want to put it in writing. But, in true Northerner fashion, I’ll write my farewell now, as every editor of The Northerner has before me. But, in true Abby Anstead fashion, I think I’ll do things a little differently.

I could go on about how thankful I am for The Northerner, and how working here over the years has enabled me to do what I love for the rest of my life, but this experience has never been about me. My time with The Northerner has been about the people.

My time with The Northerner has been about the camaraderie I’ve shared with everyone on staff, especially my editors, Matt, Mack, Emily, Cole, Chris, Nicole, Alec, Fabio and Derek.

My time here has been about you beautiful people. So maybe this is less of a farewell and more of an ode to my editors. An ode to my family.

Matt, I don’t know what I would have done without you this semester. You might be the only person I know who has the ability to pull me into what is most important when I let my passions get the best of me. You’ve been the best teacher, co-worker and friend I could have ever asked to do this with, and I know The Northerner is very capable hands next semester.

Mack, I see so much of myself in you and the way you write. You’ve handled the news section with total grace this semester. You’ve hit every student government meeting to gather the latest, while writing countless enterprise stories to bring NKU the best reporting possible.

Emily, you write in such a beautiful way that I can see the scene and feel the vibes. You amaze me every time you submit a piece. Several times this semester I’ve thought, ‘Wow, this is it. Surely she can’t get any better,’ and you’ve proved me wrong every time. Don’t stop.

Cole, I vent to you all the time because you have the sweetest, most level-headed demeanor. (I’m sorry). I don’t think I’ve ever read anything you’ve written that hasn’t been clean and fluid. You’re such a gifted writer, and you possess the valuable ability to dabble in different topics. I can’t wait to see you take over as the News Editor next semester.

Chris, I admire your passion for your section so much. I had such a proud mom moment early in the semester when news of an alleged assault involving basketball players surfaced, and you jumped at the opportunity to tackle a delicate but important news story. Please don’t ever lose that fire for breaking news. I love that about you.

Nicole, I can’t believe how much you have grown as a writer in your short time with The Northerner. I was so proud of you when you wrote that piece about the student who lost her dad to cancer. It felt so good to see you so happy with something you created, and I look forward to seeing you continue to help people tell their stories.

Alec, I have way too much to say about you, man. When I think about you, the image of you running to a breaking news scene with your camera propped on your shoulder is the first thing that comes to mind. You have such a passion for life and telling all of its stories; your passion for storytelling burns just as bright as mine. I’ve told you before, but I’ll put it here so everyone can see it — I think you’re a news photographer and you just don’t know it yet.

Fabio, you bring my stories to life. You have the ability to capture the essence of what truly “is” through a lens. Whether it be a portrait shoot for a survivor of sexual assault, photos of a naloxone advocate or a gallery celebrating black student organizations, your heart and soul shines through the images you create, and it has been such an honor to have you to take photos for my work.

Derek, I don’t know if I love you more for managing my site or explaining to me the difference in analytics. Or maybe for the way you can whip up an infographic faster than what it’s taken me to appreciated here.

Michele (mom), You know I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and The Northerner, and you should also know that thank you just doesn’t even cut it. Over the years you’ve encouraged me to be the best leader, student, journalist and person that I can possibly be. You have been so much more than a journalism teacher to me. You’ve constantly supported me, even when I’m being stubborn (which is most of the time). You’ve been a shoulder to cry on and a hand to lift me up when I felt like I couldn’t keep going, and for that and so much more I have all the love and respect in the world for you.

There are so many others I could talk about. Thank you to the Street Team, Engagement Team and Business Team. What we do wouldn’t be possible without all of you.

Thank you to everyone that has ever given me the pleasure of interviewing them, because helping people tell their stories is the biggest joy in my life.

And to my entire Northerner family,

It has been a privilege to create beautiful, meaningful pieces of media alongside people who I love and respect so dearly. My time with The Northerner has truly been the best, most rewarding experience of my life. Thank you for making it so.