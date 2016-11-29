The Independent Student Newspaper of Northern Kentucky University.

WATCH | NKU graffiti stairwell: Sanctuary of expression or vandalism?

Alec Reynolds / Kyle Willard / Lexie Vogt

Alec Reynolds / Kyle Willard / Lexie Vogt, Video Editor / Contributors
November 29, 2016
The “graffiti stairwell” lives within Northern Kentucky University’s S.O.T.A. building.  Many have left their mark on the walls, ceilings, floors, hand rails, and anywhere else space permits.  Although they appear to be an elaborate collaboration of various students over the years, the walls may not be decorated in an appropriate or even legal fashion.

