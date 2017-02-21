Voices from the shadows: NKU student immigrants call for humanity

Editor’s note: To protect the privacy and security of undocumented individuals interviewed in this story, names and some identifying characteristics have been changed.



The day after President Donald Trump was elected, Leo Calderon looked around his office at Northern Kentucky University. Several pairs of worried eyes stared back at him.

“The students are scared,” Calderon said. “They don’t know what’s going to happen to them.”

Calderon, director of Latino Programs and Services, has been a leader for Latino students at NKU for 31 years. In his role, he counsels and guides college students who have come to the U.S. without documentation.

Many undocumented students say they have battled for equal opportunities because of their immigration status. And now, some say their security and future could be in jeopardy.

Trump’s campaign hinged on restricting immigration and refugee entry into the U.S. He proposed a wall to the block the border of Mexico — across the very lines that many of the students Calderon knows crossed on their journey into the country.

Trump issued an executive order Jan. 27 denying resettlement in the U.S. for four months and immigration resettlement for three months by citizens in: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen on immigrant and nonimmigrant visas.

“The wall is not high on my list of concerns,” Calderon said. “Families and students are seeking life and education here.”

There are about 750,000 undocumented students seeking higher education in the U.S. according to Calderon.

Trump’s executive order was blocked by the Federal Appeals Court Feb. 9.

Undocumented children are only guaranteed an education in U.S. public schools through the age of 12.

Calderon said the only thing giving undocumented students a chance to pursue a degree is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The immigration policy, which passed in 2012 under the Obama administration, allowed undocumented refugees and immigrants who entered the country as minors, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

Calderon said DACA still has strict requirements. He said students pay $500 dollars to apply to DACA, but once approved they still cannot receive any financial aid for higher education.

Leyla Peña, coordinator of Latino Programs and Services, said DACA brought “students out of the shadows,” but the executive order brought back feeling of uncertainty.

“They are going back into dark,” Peña said. “They don’t know who’s going to be knocking at their door now.”

Calderon said NKU offers the chapter League of United Latin American Citizens, which provides scholarships for undocumented students. The chapter was created to pair undocumented students with a mentor.

“These students need to be educated on how to become citizens in this country,” Calderon said. “We need to raise awareness and build bridges to develop programs to raise money for these students.”

Calderon said NKU created the English Learner Foundation for students seeking help to learn English. Last year, nine students received scholarships through this program.

“A lot of these students just need to be educated on what’s available for them,” Calderon said.

Francois LeRoy, director of International Studies, said all universities around the country depend on international students to help with enrollment and tuition. He said the executive order is damaging to universities’ ability to recruit international students.

LeRoy said more students are now choosing to go to Canada or Australia instead of the U.S. after Trump pushed his executive order.

“It undermines everything that we are doing, completely,” LeRoy said. “It is contrary to our vision and our mission, it’s damaging.”

Calderon said immigrants or refugees are “caught in the middle” and have trouble finding a sense of belonging.

“Where do they belong?” Calderon said. “If they go back home they are judged and looked at as American after leaving, but when they come here they aren’t accepted and called aliens.”

Peña said using the words like “illegal” to describe someone’s status is negative and detrimental to the immigrant population. She said those who refer to an undocumented immigrant as “illegal” do so because of a lack of education.

“There is this notion that no human being is illegal,” Peña said. “They will use terms of what the majority is calling them.”

Peña said most undocumented students don’t know their status until they reach high school because they were brought into the U.S. at a young age.

“They go to school here and have their lives here, and then all of a sudden they are faced with this situation,” Peña said.

LeRoy said his biggest fear is people feeling emboldened and empowered to spew hatred toward another person. He believes universities exist as a forum for the community, a place people can exchange ideas and views without fear of retribution.

“It has to be done in the spirit of tolerance and acceptance,” LeRoy said. “Hatred could be the worst thing that could happen.”