Bring your popcorn: “The Shawshank Redemption” plays at the Digitorium

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Movies that Matter (to us!) will be showing “The Shawshank Redemption” at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Griffin Hall Digitorium.

Chris Strobel, the host of the event, will be offering a short discussion with students after the film ends.

Movies that Matter was started in Spring of 2016 by NKU professors Strobel, John Gibson, Brad Libis, Lex Pulos and Sara Drabik. Its purpose is to show classic, important films to students and have them discuss them with the host.

Strobel said many of their students hadn’t seen films that they consider important.

Strobel chose “The Shawshank Redemption” for that reason.

“I haven’t seen ‘Shawshank’ on the big screen in a while. It’s one of the few films that everybody thinks is a good movie,” Strobel said. “To be able to talk about why this is a good movie makes sense.”

Strobel said that the scale and sound the Digitorium provides is important for certain films.

“Most of the movies we pick are ones people see at home. Watching them in this environment will be different,” Strobel said. “If you haven’t seen them, then you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you see on screen.”

Strobel said he hopes it will be a fun, educational experience and that more people get involved.