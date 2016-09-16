Latino Programs and Services celebrates 15 years with Quinceañera

To celebrate its 15th year on campus, Latino Program and Services kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a Quinceañera celebration. It was held in the SU Ballroom.

Students gathered in the Student Union Ballroom for the National Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Reception.

“It’s our Quinceañera!” said Brenda Moran and Denise Fernandez both juniors at NKU. This year marks 15 years that the Latino Programs and Services has been established at the university.

The kick-off reception, held on September 15, was filled with hugs, laughter and excitement, as students quickly sat down at crowded tables with friends. The crowd enjoyed free food and danced to Zumba music, a popular aerobic fitness program with Latin American roots.

“The students are what make everything happen,” Leyla Peña, coordinator of Latino Programs and Services, said.

NKU will hold events all month long to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place between September 15 and October 15. For more information, students can visit http://latino.nku.edu/.