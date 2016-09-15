Get the ball rolling: Zorbing tournament

Players are surrounded by a giant bubble and encouraged to bounce into each other as they fight for possession of the ball.

With a combination of sumo wrestling and soccer, Zorb Ball brings a whole new meaning to get the ball rolling. Players are surrounded by a giant bubble and encouraged to bounce into each other as they fight for possession of the ball.

The Activities Programming Board is hosting this Zorb Ball event on Saturday Sept. 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the Intramural Fields for those who would like to join.

Clay Prather, a sophomore theatre major is going to the event and says Zorb Ball is a lot like soccer in a hamster ball.

“I’ve always played soccer, I played for 12 years, and it would just be a nice little twist on the old game that I used to play but you’re in a hamster ball,” Prather said.

Prather also said that this event is a creative way to get students together and he enjoys getting out of his comfort zone.

“I’ll be participating in the event because it seems just like a great campus event,” Prather said. “I think it’s really creative and it’s really cool, it’s just something I haven’t done before and I like to try new things.”

Going to events like this is very crucial in a student’s college career, and is a great way to make connections and friendships.

“It’s important to go to campus events like this because it lets you get to know the community as a whole at NKU,” Prather said. “NKU has a really great community and a group of students so it’s great when those people make connections with each other and it helps build great campus culture.”